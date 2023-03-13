Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

UPS traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 461,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,053. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.