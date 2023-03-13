Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.68. 1,239,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,383. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.63.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

