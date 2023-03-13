Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 272.9% in the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,558.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 635,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 618,144 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

DIS traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,671. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

