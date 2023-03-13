Covington Capital Management Sells 875 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of PG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,872. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

