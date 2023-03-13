CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 98,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,211,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 270,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

