CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.27. 990,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $290.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

