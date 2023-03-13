CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.29. 1,110,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,627. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

