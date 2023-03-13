CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.10 on Monday, hitting $181.71. The stock had a trading volume of 113,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,007. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

