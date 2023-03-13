CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

TLH stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.60. 140,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $136.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.