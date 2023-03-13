Credit Suisse Group Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 790,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

