Credit Suisse Group Increases Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $19.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.60 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

PSFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 239,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1,871.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,263,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

