Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.44. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 15,165,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

