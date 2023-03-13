Credit Suisse Group Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $10.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:DTC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 1,186,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,367. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
