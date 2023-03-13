Credit Suisse Group Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $10.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 1,186,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,367. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

