Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $56.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kemper Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $55.24. 139,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,664. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after acquiring an additional 719,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

