Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,386 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 17,224 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,066,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,944,625. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.