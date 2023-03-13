Credit Suisse Group Trims HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Target Price to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HireRight stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 103,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,996. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

