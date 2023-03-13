Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.20.

Shares of CR opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$808.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

