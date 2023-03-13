CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $414.39 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00421975 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28522732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

