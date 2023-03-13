CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 10%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares were up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 65,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 244,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a market cap of C$12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

