Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,297,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CURLF remained flat at $3.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.61. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

