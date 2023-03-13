cVault.finance Achieves Market Cap of $63.79 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 209,693.7% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $6,378.94 or 0.26286682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $63.79 million and $119,103.73 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

