Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) versus NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Head-To-Head Comparison

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24% Cyren -123.96% -206.16% -48.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NortonLifeLock and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Cyren.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.82 billion 4.39 $836.00 million $1.43 15.15 Cyren $31.19 million 0.05 -$23.04 million ($5.34) -0.04

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Cyren on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

