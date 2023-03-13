Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 54,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,646. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

About Cytosorbents

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,314,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 149,855 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,347,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,108,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.