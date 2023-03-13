Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
Cytosorbents Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 54,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,646. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
About Cytosorbents
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
