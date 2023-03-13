Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

