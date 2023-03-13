Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

