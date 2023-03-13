Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Cytosorbents Stock Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
