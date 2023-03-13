D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $96,160.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.59. 4,477,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,557. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.