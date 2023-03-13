D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $96,160.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.59. 4,477,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,557. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Read More
