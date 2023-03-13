Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,184,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Danaher by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Danaher by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 295,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

