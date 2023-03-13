Daniel Burgess Purchases 16,000 Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Stock

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Burgess bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($30,784.03).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

ESCT stock traded down GBX 4.44 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 155.56 ($1.87). 232,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £623.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.19. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122.10 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09).

Get The European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

