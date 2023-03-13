Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 520 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 504 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Darktrace Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.52. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Darktrace

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($129,870.13). Corporate insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

