Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $20.34 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00084189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $301.05 million and $2.30 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00183244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00050178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,799,784 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.