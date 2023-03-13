DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $968,884.13 and approximately $213.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,915 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

