Desjardins Trims CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Target Price to C$4.25

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHHHF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CareRx from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

CareRx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHHHF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

