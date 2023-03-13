Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.7 %

FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.