Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 531801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

