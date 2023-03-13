DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Decreased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411,109 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $42,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.5 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 596,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,520. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

