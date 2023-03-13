Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $335.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.56. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

