Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.