DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

DISH Network stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

