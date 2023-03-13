Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 24,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

