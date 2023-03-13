Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Docebo Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 24,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.