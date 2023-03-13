DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

DOCU opened at $49.69 on Thursday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

