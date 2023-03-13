DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.22. 5,920,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,565,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

