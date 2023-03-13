Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

DBM traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.84. 283,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,908. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.28. The stock has a market cap of C$595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

