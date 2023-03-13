DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DBL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.45. 13,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,425. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.