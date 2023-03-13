Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NYSE DOV opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

