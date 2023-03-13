Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,425 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv Price Performance

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. 688,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

