Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,327 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE MPC traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 628,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
Featured Articles
