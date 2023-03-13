Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. 5,731,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,810,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

