Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.57. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.