Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 4.4 %

STT traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

