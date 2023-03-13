Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $101.55. 221,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,353. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

